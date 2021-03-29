Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Expands By 144.4%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NASDAQ FEM opened at $26.14 on Monday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01.

