Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 312,476 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312,476 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $32,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 261.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

NYSE APO opened at $46.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

