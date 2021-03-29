Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $32.91 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,395 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Discovery worth $32,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,373 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISCA. Barclays increased their price objective on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $41.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

