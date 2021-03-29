Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 779 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 334.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 20.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rapid7 by 28.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 68,196 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Rapid7 stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

