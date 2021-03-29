Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,232 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Incyte worth $31,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,010,000 after purchasing an additional 753,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Incyte by 6,235.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after acquiring an additional 554,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,423,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 573,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 250,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,466,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,588,000 after purchasing an additional 119,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

