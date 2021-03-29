Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $96,000 Stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 280.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

FTHI stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

