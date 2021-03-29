Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 319 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 354.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

NYSE IEX opened at $206.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $121.62 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.73 and a 200 day moving average of $192.27.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

