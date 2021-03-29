AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Position Lessened by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $142.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $148.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.