Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,619 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $68.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $73.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

