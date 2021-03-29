Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,824 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

