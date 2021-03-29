ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 141.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,436.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

