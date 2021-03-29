ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.41 Million Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

RXN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

