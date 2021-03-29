BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $60,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,122,172.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,156 shares of company stock worth $3,780,021 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.87.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

