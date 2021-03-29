Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $62,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,875,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,194,000 after purchasing an additional 290,516 shares during the period.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.00 billion, a PE ratio of -144.27 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.62.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

