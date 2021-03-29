American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,664,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $84.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

