American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Service Properties Trust worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $12.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.