American International Group Inc. Sells 1,807 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,981,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $23,240,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,437,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $21,647,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $14,663,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

