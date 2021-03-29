Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $120.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.34. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

