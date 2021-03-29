Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,749 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,987 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,908,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 81,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

