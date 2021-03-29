Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,491 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Toro by 7,352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 308,808 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,775,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $104.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The Toro Company has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $105.55.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total transaction of $119,992.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $167,888.73. Insiders sold 36,442 shares of company stock worth $3,552,696 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

