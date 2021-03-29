Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 345.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,036 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

HCSG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.