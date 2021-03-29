Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 21,718 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.23% of Tenneco worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,318,841 shares of company stock valued at $132,416,411. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEN stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $714.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.