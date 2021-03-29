LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 361,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.90% of Urstadt Biddle Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 396,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 105,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBA opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $697.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBA. DA Davidson raised their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

