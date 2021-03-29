Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $43.00 to $48.00.

3/22/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $48.00.

3/19/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

3/17/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

3/10/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

3/10/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

3/9/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

3/4/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/4/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

2/26/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/25/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $43.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -539.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

