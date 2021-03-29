Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,542 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $127.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average of $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,039 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

