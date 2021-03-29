ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Humana by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

NYSE HUM opened at $423.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.49 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

