Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $97.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $88.17 and a one year high of $186.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.91) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

