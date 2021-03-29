ETF Managers Group LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 2.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

In other GATX news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $896,270.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,128.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $608,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,137.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX opened at $93.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.34.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

