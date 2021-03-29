Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Ossiam lifted its stake in Gartner by 229.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of IT stock opened at $185.84 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $191.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

