Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Holdings Raised by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 789,390 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

