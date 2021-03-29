American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

AFG stock opened at $116.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $120.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

