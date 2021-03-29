ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires New Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 418.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,505,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,149,000 after acquiring an additional 908,634 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,541,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 522,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,731,000.

FOLD stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $489,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,896,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,138. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

