RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RealPage stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. RealPage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RP shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, reports acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

