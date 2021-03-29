ETF Managers Group LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth $85,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $80.98 on Monday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $82.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,415. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.