Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 126.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,406,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,232,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,420,000.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,245 shares of company stock worth $12,307,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Several analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

