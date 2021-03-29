ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.52 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $77.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

