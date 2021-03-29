Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,373,000 after acquiring an additional 262,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,299 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Calix stock opened at $38.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.71 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

