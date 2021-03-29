Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $975,000 Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in International Money Express by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in International Money Express by 96.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

