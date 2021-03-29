Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

