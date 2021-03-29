Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of White Mountains Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 319.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,156.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $752.10 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,168.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $996.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

