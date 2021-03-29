The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,737,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 142,864 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $16,641,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 234,284 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,303 shares of company stock worth $2,964,645 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

