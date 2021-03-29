The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $280.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.61. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.82.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

