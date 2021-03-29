Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

