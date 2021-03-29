Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 51.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,015 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 38.3% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,008,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,860,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

NYSE:DEI opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $34.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

