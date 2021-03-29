The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,843 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CIT Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIT opened at $52.50 on Monday. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

