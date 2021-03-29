Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,054 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the third quarter worth $206,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APG opened at $19.72 on Monday. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

