Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $38.89 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 51,376 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $38,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Ross Stores by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,557 shares of company stock valued at $24,504,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $122.36 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 145.67, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

