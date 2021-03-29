Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,613 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

NASDAQ Z opened at $127.24 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $685,416.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $243,079.02. Insiders sold a total of 592,993 shares of company stock valued at $86,719,651 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

