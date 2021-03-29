Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.35 Million in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.08% of Big Lots as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $70.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

