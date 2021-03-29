Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 364,633 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,633 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.71% of Forma Therapeutics worth $37,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $25.30 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

